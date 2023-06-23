Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Trimmed by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,119,000 after buying an additional 123,745 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,288 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,854,000 after buying an additional 42,273 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.1 %

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

NYSE MPC traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $111.55. The stock had a trading volume of 137,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

