Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 169000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Mammoth Resources Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.

About Mammoth Resources

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

