Mammoth 24-Hour Volume Hits $7,727.02 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $12.60 million and approximately $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mammoth coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016944 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018551 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013897 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,873.52 or 0.99999856 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

