MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.03

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and traded as high as $17.07. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 70,743 shares trading hands.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investments in the municipal bond market. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from regular U.S. Federal income taxes. The fund offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, an opportunistic investment approach through active management, and a defined term that seeks to provide the net asset value upon termination to shareholders.
