MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.03

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and traded as high as $17.07. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 70,743 shares trading hands.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMD. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 109,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 22,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,623 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 50.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 58,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 29.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 294,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 67,629 shares during the period.

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investments in the municipal bond market. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from regular U.S. Federal income taxes. The fund offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, an opportunistic investment approach through active management, and a defined term that seeks to provide the net asset value upon termination to shareholders.

