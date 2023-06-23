Maiar DEX Trading Up 5.2% This Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $21.36 million and $47,518.34 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018058 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,686.48 or 1.00127039 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000582 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $69,092.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.