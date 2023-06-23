MagnetGold Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $69.09 million and $18,090.01 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

