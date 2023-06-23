Magic Internet Money 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $792,460.74 (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC on popular exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $103.69 million and approximately $792,460.74 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

