LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.3% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 24,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LYB traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,686. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.88 and a 200 day moving average of $90.87. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.