Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 3,428 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,428 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $63,795.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,407,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,187,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,235 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $23,143.90.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of RUN stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,951,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 53.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 23,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sunrun from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.81.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

