Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Sells 844 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,562,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,147,000 after acquiring an additional 252,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,254,000 after acquiring an additional 244,119 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS stock opened at $106.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

