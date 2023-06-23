Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Has $720,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $266,000.

EFG opened at $94.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

