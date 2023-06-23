Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $214.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.76 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.69 and its 200-day moving average is $204.76.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

