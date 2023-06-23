Loom Network Achieves Market Cap of $51.63 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $51.63 million and $18.50 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,207,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

