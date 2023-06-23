LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Price Performance
LiqTech International stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.19. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
