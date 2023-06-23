LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.19. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,282,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 559,307 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 7.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at about $116,000.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

