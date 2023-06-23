Lido Staked ETH Trading Up 12.6% Over Last Week (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $13.85 billion and approximately $7.54 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,879.18 or 0.06258506 BTC on popular exchanges.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 7,370,307 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 7,338,088.09544297. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,904.20696046 USD and is up 5.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $18,856,692.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

