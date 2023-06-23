Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Global Industrial comprises about 0.8% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Global Industrial worth $2,378,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 881,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,642,000 after purchasing an additional 94,798 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 79,329 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $1,295,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.71. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). Global Industrial had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

