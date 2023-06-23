Larry Steinberg Sells 10,608 Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CTO Larry Steinberg sold 10,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $24,716.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 811,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,358.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Larry Steinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Larry Steinberg sold 929 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $2,108.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RENT opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.66. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99.

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.34 million. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 649.61% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. Analysts forecast that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RENT. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Rent the Runway by 541.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

