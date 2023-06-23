Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Trading Down 5.6%

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) fell 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.52. 25,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 204,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Lanvin Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $734.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Lanvin Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lanvin Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANV. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group in the 4th quarter valued at $775,698,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.