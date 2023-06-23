LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) fell 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 1,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46.

Institutional Trading of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Company Profile

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to acquire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

