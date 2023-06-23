Lamb Weston Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 10,085 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 729% compared to the average volume of 1,217 call options.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.55. 429,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.56.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

