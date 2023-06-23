La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $561.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. La-Z-Boy updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

La-Z-Boy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LZB stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $33.06.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 32,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 184.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.