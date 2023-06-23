La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $561.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. La-Z-Boy updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

La-Z-Boy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE LZB opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $33.06.

La-Z-Boy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of La-Z-Boy

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,055,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,109,000 after buying an additional 70,057 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,071,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,330,000 after buying an additional 202,121 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,713,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,832,000 after buying an additional 34,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

