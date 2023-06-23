La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $561.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. La-Z-Boy updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.
La-Z-Boy Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:LZB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.18. 26,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $33.06.
La-Z-Boy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
La-Z-Boy Company Profile
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.
