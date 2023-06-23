La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $561.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. La-Z-Boy updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

La-Z-Boy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LZB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.18. 26,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $33.06.

La-Z-Boy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Quarry LP lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 184.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 406.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 540.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

