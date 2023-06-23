Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.45-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kroger has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

