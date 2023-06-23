Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2023

Kroger (NYSE:KRGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.45-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kroger has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.