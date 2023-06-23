Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Kongsberg Gruppen ASA alerts:

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSKFF opened at $40.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $45.20.

About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.