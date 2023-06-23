KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $6.17 Million

KOK (KOK) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $6.17 million and $262,837.47 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00018389 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,601.48 or 1.00014331 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0119915 USD and is down -4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $268,680.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

