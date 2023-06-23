KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $458.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $451.16 and its 200-day moving average is $470.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $429.10 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

