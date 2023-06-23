KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 23,227 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 138.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $214.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

