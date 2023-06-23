KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Marriott International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $175.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.34.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,649. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

