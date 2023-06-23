KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:T opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $111.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

