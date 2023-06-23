KlayUniverse Price Hits $0.0735 (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0735 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $4.04 million and $3,438.57 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.07172915 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,152.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

