Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Hits New 1-Year High at $365.06

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $365.06 and last traded at $363.36, with a volume of 170476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $362.28.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.57.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $524,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,600.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $524,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,786,600.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,170. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 181,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,617,000 after buying an additional 105,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,937,000 after buying an additional 98,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 849,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,949,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

