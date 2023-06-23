Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 1,722,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 14,044,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $929.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 76,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,262 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,256 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

