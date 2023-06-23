Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 9.8%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.81. 739,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,692,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on KC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 34.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $308.97 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 91,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 6.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 181,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.