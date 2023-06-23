Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Kimball International Price Performance
Shares of KBAL stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Kimball International has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The company has a market cap of $447.94 million, a P/E ratio of -22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.
Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.32. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $166.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimball International will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball International
About Kimball International
Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Kimball International from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Kimball International
Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.