Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Kimball International has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The company has a market cap of $447.94 million, a P/E ratio of -22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.32. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $166.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimball International will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimball International by 1,701.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 123.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 586.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimball International during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

