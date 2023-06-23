Kava (KAVA) Trading Up 21.4% Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $531.71 million and $37.14 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00042249 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00030359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013901 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 587,469,673 tokens and its circulating supply is 587,462,057 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

