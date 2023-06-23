JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,482 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.11 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

