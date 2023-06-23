JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Position Raised by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,622,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669,702 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $330,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of JPST opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
