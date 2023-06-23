JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,432 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 21.3% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC owned 0.14% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $27,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.73. 451,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,305. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

