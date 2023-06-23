JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

