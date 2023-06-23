JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target to GBX 7,000

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,500 ($83.17) to GBX 7,000 ($89.57) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NXGPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,100 ($78.06) to GBX 6,400 ($81.89) in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NEXT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered NEXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6,835.71.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Stock Performance

NEXT stock opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.39. NEXT has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $84.10.

About NEXT

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.