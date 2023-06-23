JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 550

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.78) to GBX 550 ($7.04) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.59) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.83) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 350 ($4.48) to GBX 400 ($5.12) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.42) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 575.50 ($7.36).

easyJet Price Performance

EZJ opened at GBX 495.20 ($6.34) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 495.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 464.09. The company has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,253.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.51. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 582.71 ($7.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

