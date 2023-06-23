JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 193,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 250,507 shares.The stock last traded at $46.33 and had previously closed at $46.13.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54.
About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.
