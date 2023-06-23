John L. Harper Sells 2,500 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $82,725.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,423.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Construction Partners Price Performance

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 81.44, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners

Separately, TheStreet cut Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 40.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Articles

