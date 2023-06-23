Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 1,100,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,660,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 662,431 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $4,809,249.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,011,098 shares in the company, valued at $435,680,571.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 662,431 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $4,809,249.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,011,098 shares in the company, valued at $435,680,571.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $31,706.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,956,718 shares of company stock worth $14,093,000. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.