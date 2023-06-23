J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives $226.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 219 ($2.80) to GBX 209 ($2.67) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas raised J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 295 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($3.84) in a report on Friday, April 28th.

J Sainsbury Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

J Sainsbury Increases Dividend

J Sainsbury Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.446 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

