IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,506 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.68. 1,303,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,644,275. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

