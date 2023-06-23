IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 52 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.26 and a 200 day moving average of $271.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

