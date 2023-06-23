IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 411 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Prudential Financial comprises 0.8% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.91. 159,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,312. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,555.56%.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

