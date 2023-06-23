IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 397 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,287,000 after buying an additional 94,143 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $92.23. The company had a trading volume of 95,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,704. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.71 and its 200 day moving average is $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.